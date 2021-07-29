Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 134,198 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134,198 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.31% of KB Home worth $13,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in KB Home by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

NYSE KBH opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

