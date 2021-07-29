Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 241,260 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,260 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.14% of East West Bancorp worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,583 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,038,000 after acquiring an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after acquiring an additional 315,090 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,085,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,902,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,855 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $72.19 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

