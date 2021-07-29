Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 2,658 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Terminix Global worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMX. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth about $13,289,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth about $74,060,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

NYSE TMX opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. Terminix Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

