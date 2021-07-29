Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 27,180 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,180 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Progress Software worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Progress Software by 44.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $164,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

PRGS opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.81.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.