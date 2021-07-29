Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 32,366 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,366 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $12,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

NYSE VALE opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

