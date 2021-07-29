Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 3,713 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.35% of Sage Therapeutics worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.78.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.47. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

