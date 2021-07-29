Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 4,648 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.05% of Rogers Communications worth $11,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968,026 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,772,000. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

NYSE:RCI opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.19. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

