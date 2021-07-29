Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 5,060 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,674 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.25% of Ormat Technologies worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORA opened at $71.37 on Thursday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.99.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

