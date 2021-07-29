Analysts Anticipate Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce earnings per share of ($1.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.45). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $26.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.35 to $31.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($5.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Shares of AGIO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.84. 775,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,069. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.24.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $430,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986 in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,669,000 after acquiring an additional 194,900 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $689,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Article: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.