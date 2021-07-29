Analysts Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $105,245.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 436,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,333.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,268 and sold 104,913 shares worth $1,052,618. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,680,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $63,431,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,661,000. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,929 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $18,391,000.

Shares of FOLD stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.33. 4,491,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,584. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.