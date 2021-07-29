Analysts Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). Clovis Oncology reported earnings per share of ($1.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.85. 2,509,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,128,636. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.66. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

