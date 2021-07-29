Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Post -$1.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings per share of ($1.41) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.30) and the lowest is ($1.47). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 98.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($4.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ENTA stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.39. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $56.97.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.
