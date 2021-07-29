Analysts Anticipate Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report $225.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.60 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $195.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $988.82 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $953.28 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $149,569.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $1,129,077. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 1,213.4% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 40,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 37,082 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after acquiring an additional 96,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 570.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 50,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HAE opened at $59.59 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

