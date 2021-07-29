Analysts Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $385.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to report sales of $385.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $357.90 million and the highest is $405.00 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $211.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.17.

NYSE:HLI opened at $86.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $87.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

