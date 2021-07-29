Analysts Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Announce $2.38 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the lowest is $2.26. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock remained flat at $$172.18 during trading hours on Thursday. 4,206,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,485,218. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $453.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,370,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

