Analysts Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $9.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $10.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.84 to $11.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.91.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.27. 1,666,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,520. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 138.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $114.77 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

