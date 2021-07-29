Analysts Anticipate Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will post $46.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.42 million. Ooma reported sales of $41.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $185.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $186.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $201.40 million, with estimates ranging from $198.79 million to $204.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $84,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $656,139.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ooma by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ooma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ooma by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 31,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ooma by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $428.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.09 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50. Ooma has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

