Analysts Anticipate Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.46. Prothena posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 186.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.12) to ($1.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRTA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,842. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Prothena by 171.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Prothena in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 101.35 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.70. Prothena has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $67.08.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

