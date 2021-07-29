Analysts Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.87. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,997. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,416,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,119. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.