Analysts Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. The Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 612.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.35. 6,049,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,931,118. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.91. The firm has a market cap of $324.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.34, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,248,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.