Analysts Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post $302.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $304.70 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $266.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $37,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,646,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,318 shares of company stock worth $979,972. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,289,000 after acquiring an additional 675,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,387,000 after acquiring an additional 188,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after acquiring an additional 681,950 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

