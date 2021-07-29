Analysts Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.43 Million

Brokerages expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to post $57.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.70 million and the lowest is $55.58 million. Inseego reported sales of $80.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $263.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.70 million to $269.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $369.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inseego presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Inseego has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Inseego by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Inseego by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Inseego by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Inseego by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

