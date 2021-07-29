Analysts Expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.18). OneSpaWorld reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSW. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. 8,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.57. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 336.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,094,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 843,554 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 791,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 980,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

