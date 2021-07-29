Analysts Expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. PAE posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $748.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.51 million. PAE had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 26.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAE stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,854. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. PAE has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.31.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

