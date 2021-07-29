Analysts Expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.71. Sanofi posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 45,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,387. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

