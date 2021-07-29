Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

HTLF opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

