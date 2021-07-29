Analysts Issue Forecasts for NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond expects that the solar energy provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

NEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

NEP traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.97. 1,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.15. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

