Analysts Offer Predictions for Heartland BancCorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HLAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

HLAN stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $184 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.69. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $96.52.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $2.508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $2.28. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.24%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

