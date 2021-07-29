Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE: VLRS):

7/23/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.40 to $27.70. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

7/15/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.83. 506,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 487,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after purchasing an additional 409,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 92,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

