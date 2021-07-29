Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

7/19/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

7/13/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

7/7/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

BCYC traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,913. The company has a market capitalization of $750.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $172,247.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,627 over the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $23,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 139,917 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

