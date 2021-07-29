Analyzing Citigroup (NYSE:C) & Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citigroup and Capital Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.60 $11.05 billion $4.88 14.10 Capital Bancorp $158.31 million 1.98 $25.82 million $1.87 12.17

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citigroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 27.21% 12.10% 0.96% Capital Bancorp 20.72% 23.18% 1.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Citigroup and Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 6 12 0 2.58 Capital Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Citigroup currently has a consensus price target of $80.53, suggesting a potential upside of 17.03%. Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 47.25%. Given Citigroup’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Citigroup has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citigroup beats Capital Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card, lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,303 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as credit cards; and other consumer loans that include secured and unsecured installment, term, car, and boat loans to individuals. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

