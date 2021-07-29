Analyzing PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) and Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) and Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PayPoint and Royal Mail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Royal Mail 0 4 8 0 2.67

Royal Mail has a consensus price target of $14.48, suggesting a potential upside of 0.70%. Given Royal Mail’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Mail is more favorable than PayPoint.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PayPoint and Royal Mail’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPoint $167.13 million 2.96 $28.17 million $0.29 25.00 Royal Mail $17.42 billion 0.41 $811.15 million $1.43 10.06

Royal Mail has higher revenue and earnings than PayPoint. Royal Mail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PayPoint has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Mail has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PayPoint and Royal Mail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPoint N/A N/A N/A Royal Mail N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Royal Mail beats PayPoint on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising. The company also provides MultiPay, a payment solution; and PayPoint One retail terminal. It serves consumers, convenience retailers, and business and public sectors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, it operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states. Further, the company provides express parcel delivery and logistics services. Additionally, it engages in property holdings activities; and provision of facilities management services. The company serves consumers, sole-traders, small and medium-sized enterprises, large businesses, retailers, and access operators. Royal Mail plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

