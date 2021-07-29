Anchor Protocol (ANC) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.12 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00004348 BTC on exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $157.88 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,858,039 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

