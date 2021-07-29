Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,909 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Angi worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Angi Inc. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,203.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Angi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Angi Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

