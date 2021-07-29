Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €65.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.69 ($79.64).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.