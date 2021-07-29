Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.39 million. On average, analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.33. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $600.25 million, a P/E ratio of -22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANIK shares. UBS Group began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.