Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.14.

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

