ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in ANSYS by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $362.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.50.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.