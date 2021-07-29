AntiMatter 24-Hour Volume Tops $474,268.00 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $474,268.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00047709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.00770908 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,210,610 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

