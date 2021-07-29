Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the June 30th total of 321,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $128,757.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 37.52% and a negative return on equity of 730.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

