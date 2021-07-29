AppCoins Trading 19.6% Higher This Week (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. AppCoins has a market cap of $14.23 million and approximately $100,537.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AppCoins has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,909,695 coins and its circulating supply is 244,909,694 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

