Appian (APPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Appian to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Appian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $119.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.88. Appian has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -239.90 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581 over the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

