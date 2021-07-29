Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. On average, analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APLE stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.34. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

