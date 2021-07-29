Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,024 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Shares of AAPL opened at $144.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.27. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.71 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

