Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,720,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 389,219 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.4% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.05% of Apple worth $1,065,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 584,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,594,000 after acquiring an additional 230,969 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

AAPL stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.43. 564,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,957,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.27. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.71 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

