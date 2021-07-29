Applied Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 8.6% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.64. The stock had a trading volume of 95,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.84. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.132 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

