Applied Capital LLC Makes New $11.48 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 233,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,480,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 12.4% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.19. 212,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,826,760. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.