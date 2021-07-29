Applied Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,437 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Target accounts for approximately 1.2% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after buying an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,007,373,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $259.90. The company had a trading volume of 73,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $121.82 and a 1 year high of $262.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.47.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

