Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Sells $262,500.00 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $8,988.40.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $9,775.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 4,467 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $103,277.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $9,646.20.

On Friday, June 4th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $9,039.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $8,266.20.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 200 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $3,454.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 2,560 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $47,078.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 57,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,615. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.83.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.