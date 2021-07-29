Apria (APR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Apria (NYSE:APR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Apria to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:APR opened at $29.65 on Thursday. Apria has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 0.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APR shares. started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Apria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

